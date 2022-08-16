Jackson County deputy accepts Spring Arbor Township chief role

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A deputy with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is leaving the department, but not the county.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputy Dan Deering has accepted the chief’s position at Spring Arbor Township. Deering has worked in Jackson County for 24 years in a number of roles, including road patrol, field training, school resource officer, acting sergeant and more.

The Sheriff’s Office said Deering, who was awarded Deputy of the Year in 2008, has received 14 commendations and two term awards.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.