Gaylord tornado recovery loans available to those affected in Mid-Michigan

The tornado that struck Gaylord on May 20, 2022 caused massive damage. Two people died and 44...
The tornado that struck Gaylord on May 20, 2022 caused massive damage. Two people died and 44 were injured.
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 12:36 PM EDT
GAYLORD, Mich. (WILX) - It only took about three minutes for the tornado to move through Gaylord on May 20. That was all the time needed to tear off roofs, throw around cars, injure 44 people and kill two others.

The powerful winds caused such destruction in that time that parts of Mid-Michigan are still recovering months later. To that end, the U.S. Small Business Administration is offering disaster relief loans to people who have been affected by the event.

This includes businesses whose supply chains or employees were impacted by the disaster.

People affected by the Gaylord tornado only have a few weeks to submit their disaster loans. The loan is for not only those in Otsego County, but also surrounding counties that were affected. Homeowners, renters and businesses can apply.

Those loans have lower interest rates with terms up to 30 years. The deadline is Sept. 12.

Those affected by the Gaylord tornado can apply online on the Small Business Administration’s disaster assistance website.

