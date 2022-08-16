Former McLaren Hospital makes headway on new youth shelter

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -A nonprofit organization in Lansing will have a new home for homeless children.

The Jackson House will take over the former McLaren hospital campus, where it will be used to house homeless and runaway youth, ages 12 to 21.

Related: Old McLaren campus to be used to house less fortunate residents in need

Antonio Botello, the director of programs and operations Gateway Youth Services at Child and Family Charities, grew up with his mom, dad, and four other siblings. They moved back and forth between Lansing and San Antonio until they were able to find a stable home in 1998. He said the new Jackson House would help families and youth who might be in a similar situation.

“Creating that stability even though we were in a space that we outgrew,” said Botello.

He said the new Jackson House would help families and youth who might be in a similar situation.

“The fact that we can have them all in one space, they can have staff with them 24/7, resources,” said program coordinator Natosha Dangelo. “It’s just amazing to provide them with something so that they’re not on the street.”

Housing usually lasts from 18 to 24 months but some cases may be longer if needed.

Both Botello and Dangelo said helping homelessness starts with education.

“There’s a lot of clients that have no idea, anything but the trauma that they’re experiencing,” said Dangelo.

“Educating them on the resources that are in the community and allowing them to grow and utilize them to the best of their abilities and their strengths will empower them to eventually to get out of homelessness,” said Botello.

Child and Family Charities plans to spend $11.5 million to repurpose all five buildings on the old McLaren hospital campus.

The center will feature new floors, a dining area, and furniture. Renovations start tomorrow and the shelter is set to open in January.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.