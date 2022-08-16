Former Lansing Catholic Quarterback Baker to Miss Upcoming College Season

American Football
American Football(WILX)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Joey Baker was to play football this fall as a freshman at Hope College. But he will be sidelined after injuring his knee this summer in a water skiing accident. Baker quarterbacked Lansing Catholic High School to the division five state title last November under the first year direction of head coach Jim Baker, his father.

