Former Lansing Catholic Quarterback Baker to Miss Upcoming College Season

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Joey Baker was to play football this fall as a freshman at Hope College. But he will be sidelined after injuring his knee this summer in a water skiing accident. Baker quarterbacked Lansing Catholic High School to the division five state title last November under the first year direction of head coach Jim Baker, his father.

