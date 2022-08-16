Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 23,165 new cases, 103 deaths over past 7 days
State totals now sit at 2,731,787 cases and 37,774 deaths since the pandemic began two years ago.
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The amount of new coronavirus cases reported in Michigan has gone up Tuesday.
The Department of Health and Human Services reported 23,165 new cases of COVID and 103 deaths over the past seven days Tuesday.
During that timeframe, the state averaged about 3,309 cases per day, more than 1,000 more than last week’s average of 2,305.
As of Tuesday, 1,004 adults are hospitalized in Michigan with COVID, a decrease from the 1,016 hospitalized a week ago.
The state’s positivity rate reported Tuesday was 21.25%, a decrease from the 24.04%, the week prior.
The next update will be Aug. 23.
|County
|Confirmed COVID cases
|COVID-related deaths
|New cases per 100,000 people
|Clinton County
|15,409
|200
|167.1
|Eaton County
|25,325
|399
|182.3
|Ingham County
|60,990
|769
|165.2
|Jackson County
|38,304
|557
|201.3
|Shiawassee County
|15,801
|215
|132.1
