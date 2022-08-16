Coronavirus Update: Michigan reports 23,165 new cases, 103 deaths over past 7 days

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The amount of new coronavirus cases reported in Michigan has gone up Tuesday.

The Department of Health and Human Services reported 23,165 new cases of COVID and 103 deaths over the past seven days Tuesday.

During that timeframe, the state averaged about 3,309 cases per day, more than 1,000 more than last week’s average of 2,305.

State totals now sit at 2,731,787 cases and 37,774 deaths since the pandemic began two years ago.

As of Tuesday, 1,004 adults are hospitalized in Michigan with COVID, a decrease from the 1,016 hospitalized a week ago.

The state’s positivity rate reported Tuesday was 21.25%, a decrease from the 24.04%, the week prior.

The next update will be Aug. 23.

County Confirmed COVID cases COVID-related deaths New cases per 100,000 people Clinton County 15,409 200 167.1 Eaton County 25,325 399 182.3 Ingham County 60,990 769 165.2 Jackson County 38,304 557 201.3 Shiawassee County 15,801 215 132.1

