City Rescue Mission shares next steps to help the community

By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The City Rescue Mission of Lansing is a 501(c)3, Christian ministry founded in and still serving Michigan’s capital area. Every year, thousands of women, children, and men find refuge and rescue thanks to the compassion of the Mid-Michigan community.

Now the shelter is working on the next steps so they can expand their services and help more people.

Check out how you can help in the video.

For more information: https://www.bearescuer.org/index.html

