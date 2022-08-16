BWL warning customers of door-to-door solar scams

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Board of Water & Light (BWL) is issuing a warning to customers regarding a scam.

BWL says it has received multiple reports of imposters going door-to-door, falsely claiming to be an official BWL contractor selling solar panels. The scammers take extra steps to appear official by identifying themselves as BWL, wearing BWL logos on a vest, and carrying fake BWL badges.

“This matter is being thoroughly investigated internally, and we want to ensure no one falls victim to their trap,” said BWL General Manager Dick Peffley. “The BWL is not affiliated with any solar installation companies.”

BWL says customers should never give money or personal information to anyone knocking on doors claiming to be with BWL and are urged to report suspicious activity to BWL customer service at 800-573-3503.

