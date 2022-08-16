BWL outage affecting customers in South Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Nearly 2,000 Board of Water and Light customers in South Lansing are without power Tuesday morning.

According to the BWL outage map, there were three active outages as of 5:30 a.m., with 1,865 customers in the area south of I-496 along South Waverly Road, and stopping north of West Jolly Road.

Other areas of the map show an equipment failure along the Grand River, across from Moores Park as well as equipment failure on Moores River Drive near Frances Park. The cause of the third outage is currently unknown.

BWL has an estimated time of restoration set for 8:45 a.m.

A map from BWL showing customers affected by Tuesday morning's outage. (BWL)

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

