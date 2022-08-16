Boil water advisory extended for 130,000 people in Metro Detroit

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The boil water advisory impacting more than 100,000 Michiganders in Metro Detroit was extended by another week on Tuesday.

A water main broke Saturday, impacting residents in Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland, and St. Clair counties. Officials said it could take two weeks to fix.

The original plan was one week of repairs and another for quality testing, which put Aug. 27 as the target date people would have safe drinking water.

The water boil advisory will be lifted when sampling from the water confirms it is safe to drink.

The current estimate for safe drinking water is Sept. 3.

Just in case you missed it: After inspection the ruptured section of the water main is bigger than initially thought. The estimated completion time for the repair is now 9/3. If you are currently under a boil water advisory contact your local government for bottled water info. pic.twitter.com/CPTHTAsWpg — MSP Second District (@mspmetrodet) August 16, 2022

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.