Boil water advisory extended for 130,000 people in Metro Detroit

Boil water advisory extended for 130,000 people in Metro Detroit
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The boil water advisory impacting more than 100,000 Michiganders in Metro Detroit was extended by another week on Tuesday.

A water main broke Saturday, impacting residents in Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland, and St. Clair counties. Officials said it could take two weeks to fix.

The original plan was one week of repairs and another for quality testing, which put Aug. 27 as the target date people would have safe drinking water.

The water boil advisory will be lifted when sampling from the water confirms it is safe to drink.

The current estimate for safe drinking water is Sept. 3.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Governor Whitmer declares state of emergency for Southeast Michigan
Dr. Sanjay Gupta
College of Business Dean resigns from Michigan State University
Tristan Webb became an official member of 'The Base' after hosting a "hate party" in 2019.
Michigan teen sentenced to probation for felony firearms, other charges
POWER OUTAGE
BWL outage affects customers in South Lansing
Football season canceled for young kids in Fowlerville
Update: Football season back on for young kids in Fowlerville

Latest News

Own a piece of the Mighty Mac - Pieces of Mackinac Bridge up for auction
Old McLaren campus to become youth shelter in Lansing
Old McLaren campus to become youth shelter in Lansing
Jackson to see lane closures as lead service lines are replaced
Jackson to see lane closures as lead service lines are replaced
Changes made to lower the cost of prescription drugs
Changes made to lower the cost of prescription drugs