Body of missing UP woman with dementia found

MUNSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police confirmed the body of Linda Golden was found Tuesday morning.

Golden, a 77-year-old woman with dementia from Alger County, was reported missing Aug. 3.

Police said her body was found in the Rumely area. They do not suspect foul play in her death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Negaunee Post at 906-475-9922.

