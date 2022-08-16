2-year-old goes home after heart transplant spending 283 days in hospital

Louisville 2-year-old who spent 283 days in hospital after open-heart surgery goes home
By Julia Huffman and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) – After spending 283 days in the hospital and undergoing his second open-heart surgery, a 2-year-old boy from Kentucky went home Monday.

Clay Goodwin was born in November 2020 with four congenital heart defects, Norton Healthcare said. He underwent his first open-heart surgery when he was two days old, WAVE reported.

Despite the efforts of caregivers and doctors, he was listed for a heart transplant in January 2022.

Clay received a heart transplant on July 5 and his parents, Brandon and Hannah Goodwin, were able to take him home Monday.

He was treated to a celebratory parade thrown together by the staff at the hospital.

Clay is one of three pediatric heart transplants done so far this year at Norton Children’s Hospital.

Copyright 2022 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Whitmer declares state of emergency for Southeast Michigan
Tristan Webb became an official member of 'The Base' after hosting a "hate party" in 2019.
Michigan teen sentenced to probation for felony firearms, other charges
Dr. Sanjay Gupta
College of Business Dean resigns from Michigan State University
Football season canceled for young kids in Fowlerville
Update: Football season back on for young kids in Fowlerville
Jonathan Ressler
Man charged with murder in deadly Hillsdale County shooting

Latest News

Biden discusses his late son Beau Biden before signing the veterans "burn pits" health care...
Biden to sign massive climate and health care legislation
ITT Technical Institute campus seen closed after ITT Educational Services announced that the...
Former ITT Tech students get $3.9B in debt cancellation
The tornado that struck Gaylord on May 20, 2022 caused massive damage. Two people died and 44...
Gaylord tornado recovery loans available to those affected in Mid-Michigan
Whitmer proposes suspended tax on school supplies
FILE - Members of the U.S. Secret Service Counter Assault Team walk through the Rotunda as they...
Democrats press for records on deleted Secret Service Jan. 6 texts