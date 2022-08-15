Your Health: Brain surgery without cutting

Your Health: Brain surgery without cutting
By Maureen Halliday
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For many people living with epilepsy, or movement disorders - like Parkinson’s and Tourette’s syndrome - brain surgery becomes the only treatment option.

An estimated 42 million Americans struggle with movement disorders. Medications may work for some but not for everyone.

Scientists at the University of Virginia and Stanford have developed a procedure that can non-invasively remove faulty brain cells. It’s called ping.

“What it does is, we hope, at least, will be the next step in intervention in those individuals that don’t respond to drugs,” said Dr. Kevin Lee.

Ping uses focused ultrasound waves combined with tiny microbubbles.

“What’s different about ping is we’re going in with a much lighter, a lower intensity treatment,” Lee said.

The ultrasound and microbubbles briefly open the protective barrier that normally surrounds the brain. Doctors administer an IV drug that travels to the faulty brain neurons and kills them, leaving healthy cells intact.

“You’d like to knock out the area that’s causing the problems, the real culprit cells, but spare the things passing through that are still functional,” Lee said. “Ping will do that.”

Brain surgery with no cutting needed. Researchers said approach could be used on irregular shaped targets in the brain that are difficult to reach by scalpel or laser.

More: Health stories

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Governor Whitmer declares state of emergency for Southeast Michigan
Tristan Webb became an official member of 'The Base' after hosting a "hate party" in 2019.
Michigan teen sentenced to probation for felony firearms, other charges
Football season canceled for young kids in Fowlerville
Update: Football season back on for young kids in Fowlerville
Delta Township Pub and Brewery celebrates their 10th anniversary
Homicide Investigation
Man arrested in Hillsdale County homicide

Latest News

Michigan Health Department updates Monkeypox vaccine guidelines
Your Health: Bringing back an old cancer treatment
Leaders of Vermont hospitals are asking for regulators to approve their budgets in full, and...
Your Health: A new treatment for a rare form of leukemia
dna generic
Your Health: Genetics and obesity