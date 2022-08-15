University of Michigan to host virtual teach out on abortion lawsuits

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Abortion access is the topic of the year with the Supreme Court overturning Roe V. Wade in June of 2022.

If you have questions about the reproductive rights lawsuits happening in Michigan, there is a free resource for you to learn all about it. The University of Michigan will be hosting a virtual teach-out Thursday, Aug. 18 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Panelists include members of the American Civil Liberties Union and legal experts from the University of Michigan. If you’d like to attend, the link for you to register is on their website.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.