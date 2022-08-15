Sheriff: Woman intentionally drove car into church

MILLINGTON, Mich. (WNEM) - A woman was taken to the hospital after intentionally crashing her car into a church, according to the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sunday, Aug. 14 at 10:08 p.m., deputies and first responders were sent to the 4900 block of Center Street in Millington for the crash.

According to the preliminary investigation, a 56-year-old woman from Millington intentionally drove her 2007 Dodge Charger into the St. Paul Lutheran Church.

The vehicle crashed through a brick wall into a classroom, the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office said.

No injuries were reported. The Millington woman was taken to the hospital for treatment and other evaluations, the sheriff’s office said.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WNEM. All rights reserved.