Riverwalk Theatre in Lansing will sponsor play writing contests for high school students

(Source: Storyblocks)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Riverwalk Theatre in Lansing will sponsor a playwriting contest to give up-and-coming high school writers.

The theatre announced Monday that beginning on Sept. 1, students are invited to become involved in writing plays in the Emerging Playwrights competition. Lansing business owner Gordon Masters donated to the Riverwalk Theatre which allowed them to put on this event. Students from Ingham, Eaton, and Clinton counties have the opportunity to write short plays and win prizes.

Read: Eaton County holding ‘Active Violence’ training on Wednesday

The contest will have a panel of judges who would review scripts and select five plays which would be awarded $1,000 per play to the writers.

In 2023, Riverwalk Theatre will produce the winning plays during a playwriting festival. They plan to select three scripts to be produced as reading, with the two best scripts will become full productions. For the fall school year, Riverwalk theatre will offer workshops to help students write their plays.

The theatre said Lansing playwright Roger Rochowiak will lead one of the workshops. They said all scripts must be an original work and should include 1-to-4 characters and a maximum of 12 pages.

High school students or parents of young writers who want to learn more about how they can enter should visit the Riverwalk theatre website.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Governor Whitmer declares state of emergency for Southeast Michigan
Tristan Webb became an official member of 'The Base' after hosting a "hate party" in 2019.
Michigan teen sentenced to probation for felony firearms, other charges
Football season canceled for young kids in Fowlerville
Update: Football season back on for young kids in Fowlerville
Homicide Investigation
Man arrested in Hillsdale County homicide
Pictured above: A boat of similar model to one police are searching for (left) and photos of...
Police asking for public help in finding boat stolen from Ingham County home

Latest News

First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford previews a “gorgeous” weather week ahead, kicked off...
LIVE: Gorgeous weather to relax to, and the top trending headlines
Michigan State Football Head Coach Mel Tucker looks on during their first fall practice of the...
Coach Tucker gives fall sports update
WILX Weather Webcast 8/15/2022 Midday
Meridian Township Police locate missing woman