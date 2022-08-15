Riverwalk Theatre in Lansing will sponsor play writing contests for high school students

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Riverwalk Theatre in Lansing will sponsor a playwriting contest to give up-and-coming high school writers.

The theatre announced Monday that beginning on Sept. 1, students are invited to become involved in writing plays in the Emerging Playwrights competition. Lansing business owner Gordon Masters donated to the Riverwalk Theatre which allowed them to put on this event. Students from Ingham, Eaton, and Clinton counties have the opportunity to write short plays and win prizes.

The contest will have a panel of judges who would review scripts and select five plays which would be awarded $1,000 per play to the writers.

In 2023, Riverwalk Theatre will produce the winning plays during a playwriting festival. They plan to select three scripts to be produced as reading, with the two best scripts will become full productions. For the fall school year, Riverwalk theatre will offer workshops to help students write their plays.

The theatre said Lansing playwright Roger Rochowiak will lead one of the workshops. They said all scripts must be an original work and should include 1-to-4 characters and a maximum of 12 pages.

High school students or parents of young writers who want to learn more about how they can enter should visit the Riverwalk theatre website.

