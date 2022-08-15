Rangers Fire Manager

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - The Texas Rangers have fired manager Chris Woodward with the team on pace for its sixth consecutive losing season. He has managed the team for almost four seasons. The move came two days before Woodward would have managed his 500th game with the Rangers. He finished with a 211-287 record in his first managerial job. Woodward was under contract through next season, and the team held an option for the 2024 season. Third base coach Tony Beasley was named the team’s interim manager, starting with Monday night’s game against the Oakland A’s. Texas is 53-61.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.