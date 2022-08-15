Rangers Fire Manager

Texas Rangers fall in home opener
Texas Rangers fall in home opener
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) - The Texas Rangers have fired manager Chris Woodward with the team on pace for its sixth consecutive losing season. He has managed the team for almost four seasons. The move came two days before Woodward would have managed his 500th game with the Rangers. He finished with a 211-287 record in his first managerial job. Woodward was under contract through next season, and the team held an option for the 2024 season. Third base coach Tony Beasley was named the team’s interim manager, starting with Monday night’s game against the Oakland A’s. Texas is 53-61.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Whitmer declares state of emergency for Southeast Michigan
Tristan Webb became an official member of 'The Base' after hosting a "hate party" in 2019.
Michigan teen sentenced to probation for felony firearms, other charges
Football season canceled for young kids in Fowlerville
Update: Football season back on for young kids in Fowlerville
Delta Township Pub and Brewery celebrates their 10th anniversary
Homicide Investigation
Man arrested in Hillsdale County homicide

Latest News

Two Lansing-area residents play pickleball. The City of Eaton Rapids will soon be home to four...
We Are PickleballERs raising funds to bring courts to Eaton Rapids
Kevin Harvick celebrates with his daughter Piper after winning the NASCAR Cup Series auto race...
Harvick Making a Move in NASCAR Standings
Cameron Smith, of Australia, holds the claret jug trophy as he poses for photographers on the...
Cameron Smith Struggling With Bad Hip
8/4/22 MFB Practice Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban Photo by Kent Gidley
Spartans and Wolverines Ranked in A-P Poll