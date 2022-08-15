More details revealed in deadly Hillsdale County shooting

(WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOMERSET TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 26-year-old woman who was killed in a shooting in Hillsdale County on Saturday has been identified.

Background: Man arrested in Hillsdale County homicide

Saturday, Michigan State Police (MSP) were called to Somerset Township on Opel Drive on reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, police said they found 26-year-old Tasha Cole, from Jerome, on the ground with a single gunshot wound. She was transported to a nearby hospital where she later died.

A 27-year-old man from Jerome was arrested in relation to the incident and was taken to the Hillsdale County Jail. He is expected to be arraigned on Monday for a charge of homicide.

Police said the incident is still under investigation.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Governor Whitmer declares state of emergency for Southeast Michigan
Tristan Webb became an official member of 'The Base' after hosting a "hate party" in 2019.
Michigan teen sentenced to probation for felony firearms, other charges
Football season canceled for young kids in Fowlerville
Update: Football season back on for young kids in Fowlerville
Homicide Investigation
Man arrested in Hillsdale County homicide
Pictured above: A boat of similar model to one police are searching for (left) and photos of...
Police asking for public help in finding boat stolen from Ingham County home

Latest News

First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford previews a “gorgeous” weather week ahead, kicked off...
Gorgeous weather to relax to, and the top trending headlines
We will also preview what we’re working on for 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.
Gorgeous weather to relax to, and the top trending headlines
Kalamazoo Street in Lansing Township closing longer than expected
Riverwalk Theatre in Lansing will sponsor play writing contests for high school students