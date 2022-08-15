More details revealed in deadly Hillsdale County shooting

SOMERSET TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 26-year-old woman who was killed in a shooting in Hillsdale County on Saturday has been identified.

Saturday, Michigan State Police (MSP) were called to Somerset Township on Opel Drive on reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, police said they found 26-year-old Tasha Cole, from Jerome, on the ground with a single gunshot wound. She was transported to a nearby hospital where she later died.

A 27-year-old man from Jerome was arrested in relation to the incident and was taken to the Hillsdale County Jail. He is expected to be arraigned on Monday for a charge of homicide.

Police said the incident is still under investigation.

