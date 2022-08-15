Meridian Township Police seek man with outstanding warrants

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for Brent McPhall, a 41-year-old man wanted on a felony warrant out of Meridian Township.

According to authorities, McPhall has additional outstanding warrants from other Mid-Michigan jurisdictions.

Police describe McPhall as being 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing about 175 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800 or to submit a tip to the department’s website here.

