Meridian Township Police locate missing woman
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Update: Meridian Township Police announced at 11:15 a.m. Monday the missing woman had been found.
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A woman is missing from Mid-Michigan and police have asked the public to be on the lookout for her.
Judy Friedlis, a 77-year-old woman, was last believed to have been in the area of Park Lake Road and Lake Lansing Road in Meridian Township. She was believed to be wearing a pink shirt.
If located, Meridian Township Police have asked the public to notify them by calling 517-853-4800.
Next:
- Eaton County holding ‘Active Violence’ training on Wednesday
- Delta Township Pub and Brewery celebrates their 10th anniversary
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.