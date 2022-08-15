Meridian Township Police locate missing woman

(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Update: Meridian Township Police announced at 11:15 a.m. Monday the missing woman had been found.

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A woman is missing from Mid-Michigan and police have asked the public to be on the lookout for her.

Judy Friedlis, a 77-year-old woman, was last believed to have been in the area of Park Lake Road and Lake Lansing Road in Meridian Township. She was believed to be wearing a pink shirt.

If located, Meridian Township Police have asked the public to notify them by calling 517-853-4800.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Governor Whitmer declares state of emergency for Southeast Michigan
Tristan Webb became an official member of 'The Base' after hosting a "hate party" in 2019.
Michigan teen sentenced to probation for felony firearms, other charges
Football season canceled for young kids in Fowlerville
Update: Football season back on for young kids in Fowlerville
Homicide Investigation
Man arrested in Hillsdale County homicide
Pictured above: A boat of similar model to one police are searching for (left) and photos of...
Police asking for public help in finding boat stolen from Ingham County home

Latest News

First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford previews a “gorgeous” weather week ahead, kicked off...
LIVE: Gorgeous weather to relax to, and the top trending headlines
Riverwalk Theatre in Lansing will sponsor play writing contests for high school students
Michigan State Football Head Coach Mel Tucker looks on during their first fall practice of the...
Coach Tucker gives fall sports update
WILX Weather Webcast 8/15/2022 Midday