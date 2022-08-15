Meridian Township Police locate missing woman

Update: Meridian Township Police announced at 11:15 a.m. Monday the missing woman had been found.

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A woman is missing from Mid-Michigan and police have asked the public to be on the lookout for her.

Judy Friedlis, a 77-year-old woman, was last believed to have been in the area of Park Lake Road and Lake Lansing Road in Meridian Township. She was believed to be wearing a pink shirt.

If located, Meridian Township Police have asked the public to notify them by calling 517-853-4800.

