Man critically injured in Jackson County after crashing into tree

RIVES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 38-year-old man was hospitalized following a Monday morning crash.

According to authorities, a silver Ford truck had driven off the Dixon Road and struck a tree near Inman Drive. The driver and only occupant was extricated from the vehicle and rushed to Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital.

Police said the driver, a 38-year-old man from Rives Township, was critically injured.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.