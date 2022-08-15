Man critically injured in Jackson County after crashing into tree
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
RIVES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A 38-year-old man was hospitalized following a Monday morning crash.
According to authorities, a silver Ford truck had driven off the Dixon Road and struck a tree near Inman Drive. The driver and only occupant was extricated from the vehicle and rushed to Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital.
Police said the driver, a 38-year-old man from Rives Township, was critically injured.
