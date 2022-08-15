Make an Impact by Helping our Furry Friends!

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Our local animal shelters are always in need and every little bit helps! For the week of August 22 - August 26, WILX is partnering with the Capital Area Humane Society and Jackson County Animal Shelter, sponsored by Dowding Industries for our News 10 Make an Impact campaign. All week long, we’ll be collecting the below supplies for the shelters at the WILX Studios (500 American Road, Lansing) and ending the week with our News 10 Phone Bank, where viewers can call in to make a donation.

Items needed for Capital Area Humane Society:

Small dog treats, soft dog treats, baby wipes, breakaway cat collars, cat toys, cardboard cat scratchers, liquid laundry detergent and Breeder’s Edge Foster Care Feline Powdered Milk Replacer for kittens and cats.

Items needed for Jackson County Animal Shelter:

Hidey beds for cats and small dogs, deep-sided dog beds for small dogs, low-sided litter boxes, small size litter boxes, litter scoops, long lasting chew bones for large dogs (no rawhide), medium size Martingale dog collars and cat towers.

Together we can Make an Impact!

