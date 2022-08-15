LIVE: Mix of sun and clouds for this National Relaxation Day

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 7:43 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole tells us if the sunshine will prevail on Monday.

Then Seth Wells and Maureen Halliday join the Now Desk to talk about the latest on the Brittney Griner case, the name of a baby hippo in Cincinnati is revealed, and how to take it easy for National Relaxation Day. Plus what to expect on News 10 Today at 11 a.m.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for August 15, 2022

  • Average High: 81º Average Low 60º
  • Lansing Record High: 96° 1965
  • Lansing Record Low: 36° 1866
  • Jackson Record High: 99º 1944
  • Jackson Record Low: 42º 1979

