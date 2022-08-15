LIVE: Gorgeous weather to relax to, and the top trending headlines
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford previews a “gorgeous” weather week ahead, kicked off with National Relaxation Day.
Plus we have some of the top trending stories of the day, including the UK approving a boost that targets two COVID-19 variants, a shooting at an amusement park that leaves three injured, a superhero taking a social media break, and the name for the newest hippo at the Cincinnati Zoo is revealed.
We will also preview what we’re working on for 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.
More:
- A gorgeous weather week ahead
- Sheriff: Woman intentionally drove car into church
- School bus carrying 32 students crashes into home near Ohio-Indiana border
- 3-year-old girl dies after being left in hot car, police say
Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right on your smartphone.
ALMANAC INFORMATION for August 15, 2022
- Average High: 81º Average Low 60º
- Lansing Record High: 96° 1965
- Lansing Record Low: 36° 1866
- Jackson Record High: 99º 1944
- Jackson Record Low: 42º 1979
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.