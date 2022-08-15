LIVE: Gorgeous weather to relax to, and the top trending headlines

By Krystle Holleman and Justin Bradford
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford previews a “gorgeous” weather week ahead, kicked off with National Relaxation Day.

Plus we have some of the top trending stories of the day, including the UK approving a boost that targets two COVID-19 variants, a shooting at an amusement park that leaves three injured, a superhero taking a social media break, and the name for the newest hippo at the Cincinnati Zoo is revealed.

We will also preview what we’re working on for 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.

More:

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right on your smartphone.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for August 15, 2022

  • Average High: 81º Average Low 60º
  • Lansing Record High: 96° 1965
  • Lansing Record Low: 36° 1866
  • Jackson Record High: 99º 1944
  • Jackson Record Low: 42º 1979

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Governor Whitmer declares state of emergency for Southeast Michigan
Tristan Webb became an official member of 'The Base' after hosting a "hate party" in 2019.
Michigan teen sentenced to probation for felony firearms, other charges
Football season canceled for young kids in Fowlerville
Update: Football season back on for young kids in Fowlerville
Homicide Investigation
Man arrested in Hillsdale County homicide
Pictured above: A boat of similar model to one police are searching for (left) and photos of...
Police asking for public help in finding boat stolen from Ingham County home

Latest News

Riverwalk Theatre in Lansing will sponsor play writing contests for high school students
Michigan State Football Head Coach Mel Tucker looks on during their first fall practice of the...
Coach Tucker gives fall sports update
WILX Weather Webcast 8/15/2022 Midday
Meridian Township Police locate missing woman