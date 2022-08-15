Coach Tucker gives fall sports update

Michigan State Football Head Coach Mel Tucker looks on during their first fall practice of the...
Michigan State Football Head Coach Mel Tucker looks on during their first fall practice of the 2021-22 season.(Michigan State Athletics)
By Kellan Buddy and Krystle Holleman
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 11:31 AM EDT
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University football coach Mel Tucker provides an update on how fall practices are going.

The Spartans kick off the 2022-23 season on Friday, Sept. 2 against Western Michigan at Spartan Stadium.

More: Schools and MHSAA stress hydration in summer practices

