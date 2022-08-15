Kalamazoo Street in Lansing Township closing longer than expected

LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A road will be closed longer than expected in Lansing Township.

Kalamazoo Street between Southbound Homer Street and Haslett Road, a portion of road going underneath the U.S.-127 bridge, closed on July 25 for construction and was anticipated to be open by the week of Aug. 8. However, the Ingham County Road Department just announced it will remain closed until the end of the week.

According to the road department, construction was delayed by sewer system work the township undertook that was not originally planned for.

“This work will continue until the end of this week due to circumstances outside of our control with additional utility and storm sewer work,” county officials on said in a public post.

The road work is a resurfacing project that is now expected to be complete by the end of the week.

