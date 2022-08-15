It Could Be A Late World Series This Year

NEW YORK (AP) - The World Series is scheduled to start on a Friday for the first time since 1915 and could end on Nov. 5, its latest ever. That’s because of the lockout that delayed opening day. Major League Baseball said Monday its expanded postseason will begin with all four games in the new wild-card series on Oct. 7. The other games are Oct. 8 and 9, if necessary. Each best-of-five Division Series starts Oct. 11. The best-of-seven Championship Series starts Oct. 18 in the NL and Oct. 19 in the AL. The World Series begins Oct. 28, matching its latest start, in 2009. The latest a Series game has been played is Nov. 4, in 2001 and again in 2009.

