Ishpeming man sentenced to prison for sexually assaulting, abusing children

Mugshot of Stephen Johnson from Marquette County Sheriff's Office
Mugshot of Stephen Johnson from Marquette County Sheriff's Office(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - An Ishpeming man has been sentenced to at least 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting and abusing children.

According to the Marquette County Prosecutor’s Office, 55-year-old Stephen Mark Johnson of Ishpeming was sentenced on July 28.

On June 9, a jury found Johnson guilty of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, second-degree criminal sexual conduct, second-degree child abuse and third-degree child abuse. He was sentenced in the 25th Circuit Court by Judge Roy D. Gotham to serve 10-30 years in prison, 10-15 years in prison, 5-10 years in prison, and 1-2 years in prison, respectively, for each conviction. All sentences will run concurrently with each other. He will not be eligible for parole until March 10, 2032.

Johnson is also required to register as a sex offender on Michigan’s public registry for the rest of his life. Upon release from prison, he will be subject to lifetime electronic (GPS) monitoring.

Marquette County Assistant Prosecutor Jill Hoffman prosecuted the defendant.

“I was honored and humbled to watch two young ladies stand up to someone who exposed them to years of fear and abuse,” Hoffman said in a press release. “They were so brave to take the stand and I am happy to see that their voices were heard by the jury. The defendant now faces a just sentence and now all parties that were affected by his actions can move forward and begin the healing process. "

This case was investigated by Chief Chad Radabaugh of the Ishpeming Police Department

