Harvick Making a Move in NASCAR Standings

Kevin Harvick celebrates with his daughter Piper after winning the NASCAR Cup Series auto race...
Kevin Harvick celebrates with his daughter Piper after winning the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at the Michigan International Speedway in Brooklyn, Mich., Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Kevin Harvick has surged into title contention with a two-race winning streak that has revived the 2014 NASCAR champion. He snapped a 65-race losing streak last week and Sunday’s win at Richmond gave Harvick a pair of victories in eight days. He’s the only winner of back-to-back Cup races this season. His resurgence came as Harvick and the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing team were on the bubble of elimination from the playoff field. Now he’s got all the momentum as NASCAR heads into the final two weeks of the regular season.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Whitmer declares state of emergency for Southeast Michigan
Tristan Webb became an official member of 'The Base' after hosting a "hate party" in 2019.
Michigan teen sentenced to probation for felony firearms, other charges
Football season canceled for young kids in Fowlerville
Update: Football season back on for young kids in Fowlerville
Delta Township Pub and Brewery celebrates their 10th anniversary
Homicide Investigation
Man arrested in Hillsdale County homicide

Latest News

Two Lansing-area residents play pickleball. The City of Eaton Rapids will soon be home to four...
We Are PickleballERs raising funds to bring courts to Eaton Rapids
Texas Rangers fall in home opener
Rangers Fire Manager
Cameron Smith, of Australia, holds the claret jug trophy as he poses for photographers on the...
Cameron Smith Struggling With Bad Hip
8/4/22 MFB Practice Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban Photo by Kent Gidley
Spartans and Wolverines Ranked in A-P Poll