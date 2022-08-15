Harvick Making a Move in NASCAR Standings

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - Kevin Harvick has surged into title contention with a two-race winning streak that has revived the 2014 NASCAR champion. He snapped a 65-race losing streak last week and Sunday’s win at Richmond gave Harvick a pair of victories in eight days. He’s the only winner of back-to-back Cup races this season. His resurgence came as Harvick and the No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing team were on the bubble of elimination from the playoff field. Now he’s got all the momentum as NASCAR heads into the final two weeks of the regular season.

