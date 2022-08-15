Eaton County holding ‘Active Violence’ training on Wednesday

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WILX) - The Eaton County Sheriff’s Office, the Grand Ledge Police Department, Grand Ledge Fire Department and Grand Ledge Public Schools will be conducting a full-scale Active Violence Training exercise at Grand Ledge High School on Wednesday.

The county says it’s part of a continued effort to prepare and train multiple agencies to effectively respond to an active violence incident within the tri-county area.

During the training, several areas will be closed to the public:

The Grand Ledge High School Campus and Neff Elementary will be closed to the public from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Beagle Middle School will be closed until noon. This includes all athletic fields at the High School and Beagle during these hours.

Kent Street between Jenne Street and Green Street will be closed to the public.

Those who reside on Kent Street within the closure will be able to come and go as needed.

The access drive from Beagle Middle School to M-43 will be closed to anyone not participating in the event until about noon.

Residents can expect several emergency vehicles to be in the area during the exercise. The county is asking the public to avoid the area if possible and stay clear of the training sites.

