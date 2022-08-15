Delta Township Pub and Brewery celebrates their 10th anniversary

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A local pub in the Lansing area celebrated their 10 year anniversary on Sunday.

EagleMonk Pub and Brewery in Delta Township are known for making their own beer, wine, and hard cider. Although according to co-owners Dan and Sonia Buonodono, brewing is not the only thing that makes this place special. They said their ultimate goal was to become a neighborhood pub.

Read: Governor Whitmer declares state of emergency for Southeast Michigan

Dan and Sonia opened the pub’s doors on Aug. 15, 2012.

Dan’s interest in beer started when he learned from his grandfather, who was also a wine maker. After retiring from his office job, Dan needed something to do and that was where he started making beer. Since then, Dan has been brewing beer for over 40 years.

“It’s very magical,” said Dan. “You’re basically turning barley, and wheat and rye, into beer! and it’s just like magic to me.”

His wife Sonia is by his side and co-owns the pub. She oversees the front of the house and also coordinates the new local artist on the pub walls every month, the live original music on Wednesdays, unique events, and oversees marketing.

Above all things, Sonia’s favorite part is the people.

“Cause we’ve met a lot of people that have become friends and are very excited to see them at the pub and other places,” said Sonia.

“We’ve been to Ireland with a couple we met here,” Dan added.

By being a neighborhood pub, the Buonodono’s said they have to include the people of Lansing. EagleMonk features local artists, live music, and of course their mug members. Each mug that hangs from the ceiling is created by local artists and customers.

Pat Harrington is a customer and member number 10 out of 2300.

“Living across the street it’s perfect, I don’t have to wonder where I’ll go, i’ll just go to EagleMonk yet again even if it’s twice a day,” said Harrington.

The mugs are made by three local potters and are available with the lifetime mug club membership. Customers retrieve their mugs using a step stool, take it to the bar where it is washed, and then filled with their favorite beer.

When planning for the future, the Buonodono’s are just excited to continue their legacy of bringing the community together through beer and art.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.