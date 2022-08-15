College of Business Dean resigns from Michigan State University

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Dean of Michigan State University’s Broad School of Business has resigned amidst allegations of misconduct.

According to school officials, Dr. Sanjay Gupta submitted a letter of resignation to Michigan State University (MSU) on Friday. It was accepted, ending his seven-year run as the Dean of that institution.

“Dean of the MSU Broad School of Business, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, submitted his resignation to Provost Teresa K Woodruff, who accepted the resignation,” A university representative told News 10. “Provost Woodruff has appointed Dr. Judith Whipple as Interim Dean designee and there are plans for a national search to begin later this fall.”

The university said Gupta resigned amid concerns about his leadership of the college, and also due to “a failure to report under our mandatory reporting policies.”

“Those who take on leadership roles at MSU are expected to conduct themselves with careful and consistent attention to integrity and professionalism,” MSU officials said. “This leadership transition is the result of poor administrative oversight, including a failure to adhere to our mandatory reporting guidelines.”

MSU officials cited recent school history as having added to their concerns of underreporting.

They said, “It is incumbent upon our leaders to understand their reporting responsibilities to further a safe, welcoming space for all students, employees and guests.”

