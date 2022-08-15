Cameron Smith Struggling With Bad Hip

Cameron Smith, of Australia, holds the claret jug trophy as he poses for photographers on the...
Cameron Smith, of Australia, holds the claret jug trophy as he poses for photographers on the 18th green after winning the British Open golf Championship on the Old Course at St. Andrews, Scotland, Sunday July 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)(Gerald Herbert | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - Cameron Smith is out of the BMW Championship with soreness in his hip, The agent for the British Open champion describes it as a lingering issue. He says Smith wants to be ready for the FedEx Cup finale. Smith tells Golf Digest his hip can act up when he’s on soft fairways. Smith is getting plenty of attention already. There are reports he’s joining Saudi-funded LIV Golf after the tour season. And he was given a two-shot penalty before the final round last week because of an infraction the day before that was discovered well after this third round.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Whitmer declares state of emergency for Southeast Michigan
Tristan Webb became an official member of 'The Base' after hosting a "hate party" in 2019.
Michigan teen sentenced to probation for felony firearms, other charges
Football season canceled for young kids in Fowlerville
Update: Football season back on for young kids in Fowlerville
Delta Township Pub and Brewery celebrates their 10th anniversary
Homicide Investigation
Man arrested in Hillsdale County homicide

Latest News

Two Lansing-area residents play pickleball. The City of Eaton Rapids will soon be home to four...
We Are PickleballERs raising funds to bring courts to Eaton Rapids
Kevin Harvick celebrates with his daughter Piper after winning the NASCAR Cup Series auto race...
Harvick Making a Move in NASCAR Standings
Texas Rangers fall in home opener
Rangers Fire Manager
8/4/22 MFB Practice Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban Photo by Kent Gidley
Spartans and Wolverines Ranked in A-P Poll