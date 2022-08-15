Bath Township police seek thief stealing from mailboxes

Bath Township police seek thief stealing from mailboxes
By Dane Kelly
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT
BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Bath Township are looking for someone stealing from mailboxes in the area.

According to authorities, thieves are targeting mailboxes with the flag up, looking for envelopes with checks in them. Police said the suspect vehicle is described as a dark Chevrolet Equinox.

Police said it happened multiple times Monday morning and that similar thefts have been reported in other Mid-Michigan communities. They added it might be safer to drop checks off at the post office rather than mail them out from home.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bath Township Police Department at 517-641-6271

