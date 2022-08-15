130,000 people in Metro Detroit remain under boil water advisory

By Dane Kelly and Brendan Vrabel
Published: Aug. 15, 2022 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A boil water advisory remains in effect for several Metro Detroit communities, affecting more than 130,000 people.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a State of Emergency for impacted areas Sunday.

A water main broke Saturday, impacting residents in Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland, and St. Clair counties. Officials said it could take two weeks to fix.

The water boil advisory will be lifted when sampling from the water confirms it is safe to drink.

Macomb County executive Mark Hackel said Monday that engineers from across the country are working around the clock to “deploy a swift and sustainable solution.”

Macomb and Oakland counties are distributing water to people impacted. The cause of the break remains under investigation.

Governor Whitmer declares state of emergency for Southeast Michigan
