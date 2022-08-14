Residents celebrate VETFEST in Livingston County

FOWLERVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - A large event for veterans took place on Saturday where over 50 veteran specific resource providers were on site.

The event was called VETFEST and it was hosted by VETLIFE.

According to the non-profit organization, Saturday’s VETFEST was the largest free veteran event in the state of Michigan.

In 2022, they celebrated female veterans and asked residents to send in the name of someone they know for them to be recognized. Representatives from Consumers Energy and Ford handed out challenge coins to recognize veterans.

Joshua Parish, co-founded VETLIFE told News 10 what he hopes attendees could walk away with.

“I hope when they come through the doors, they have a bunch of questions about their resources,” Parish said. ”...and when they leave this event I hope they get every question answered, and I hope they get plugged in to the benefits they deserve through their military service.”

Attendees also got to enjoy live bands and food vendors. Meanwhile kids got to enjoy bounce houses and looking at vehicles on display from the military.

A backpack giveaway also took place for up to 200 school-aged children.

