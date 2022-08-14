Governor Whitmer declares state of emergency for Southeast Michigan

(WNDU)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Aug. 14, 2022 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced a state of emergency for multiple counties effected by the water main break that was discovered on Saturday.

On Aug. 13, nearly one million residents in south east Michigan were impacted after a boil water notice was put into effect from the Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA).

This all came after crews identified the location of a leak on a 120-inch water transmission main that distributes finished drinking water from a Lake Huron water treatment facility.

According to Whitmer’s press release, “the State Emergency Operations Center was activated as of 4:00 p.m. Saturday to respond to the ongoing water main break near the GLWA Lake Huron Water Treatment facility.”

The advisory initially covered 23 Metro-Detroit communities but was updated to include only 13.

Governor Whitmer announced that the state of emergency covers the counties of Lapeer, Macomb, Oakland, and St. Clair.

“We are drawing on every resource we have and taking every action necessary to get impacted families the help they need,” said Whitmer. “On Saturday, I activated the State Emergency Operations Center to coordinate our response efforts, and with today’s state of emergency declaration, we are ensuring that state resources will be available as long as the impacted communities need them. In times of crisis, Michiganders stand together. We will do what it takes to get through this.”

According to authorities, officials and health experts will keep an eye on the counties under the advisory and will keep people aware of any further changes.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Tristan Webb became an official member of 'The Base' after hosting a "hate party" in 2019.
Michigan teen sentenced to probation for felony firearms, other charges
148,000 Michigan residents may qualify for student loan forgiveness
Pictured above: A boat of similar model to one police are searching for (left) and photos of...
Police asking for public help in finding boat stolen from Ingham County home
New roller coaster at Cedar Point to open in 2023
Homicide Investigation
Man arrested in Hillsdale County homicide

Latest News

WILX Weather Webcast 8/14/2022 AM
Residents celebrate VETFEST in Livingston County
Saint Johns celebrates 2022 Mint Festival
Grand Mint Festival 2022 St Johns
St. Johns celebrates Mint Festival