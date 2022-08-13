St. Johns celebrates Mint Festival

ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - The Mint Festival in St. Johns took place on Saturday and two Michigan politicians made an appearance before the parade.

The Mint Festival celebrates mint farming in Michigan, which started in the 1800′s. Mint farming exploded in the state and ended up rivaling New York as the national supplier of mint.

Michigan residents and community members celebrated in St. Johns Saturday with a parade, car shows, music performances and even a beverage tent.

Michigan’s U.S. representative Elissa Slotkin and state senator Tom Barrett, who are running against each other in the 2022 midterm election, were in attendance at the festival.

”This is something that I have participated in,” said Barrett. “I think this is my 5th year doing it now so it’s certainly a proud moment for the community and something I support.”

Meanwhile, Slotkin used the opportunity to talk to the people of St. Johns.

”We just finished the parade, it was one of the best parades I’ve ever been in. The entire community is out, it was really well organized,” said Slotkin. “While we’re here we’re getting a tour of the library and we are talking with the town leadership and just making sure we understand the issues that are really important to people in St. Johns.”

The Mint Festival ends on Sunday, Aug 14 with a Peppermint Patty Plop at 3 p.m.

