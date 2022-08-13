Man arrested in Hillsdale County homicide

SUMMERSET TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A Hillsdale County man was arrested Friday in connection to a homicide.

The Michigan State Police said troopers were called to investigate shots fired on Opel Drive in Summerset Township around 10 p.m. Friday.

Troopers said they found a 26-year-old woman who was killed.

A 26-year-old man was arrested and taken to the Hillsdale County Jail. The man is expected to be arraigned Monday.

