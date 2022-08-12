Video: 3 arrested following police pursuit through Metro Detroit

DETROIT (WILX) - A police pursuit involving a stolen vehicle across multiple cities ended with two teenagers and an adult arrested Thursday night.

According to authorities, the incident began just after 10 p.m. when a Detroit police officer attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle that didn’t match its license plate. Police said the truck sped off when the cruiser activated its lights, which resulted in a pursuit.

Detroit assistant police chief Charles Fitzgerald said the chase was about to be called off when someone from inside the truck fired shots at the police. Fitzgerald said over the course of the pursuit, police officers were fired on at least four separate times.

The Detroit Police Department was joined by Michigan State Police and other law enforcement officers in the pursuit, which ended when a trooper used a PIT manuever on the truck in Allen Park.

Footage from a Michigan State Police helicopter and a cruiser’s dashboard camera captured the pursuit and PIT maneuver on video.

The unedited clips released by Michigan State Police can be seen below.

Following the PIT maneuver, three people fled the stolen truck on foot. Police said two people ran into Allen Park and the third ran into Dearborn.

Michigan State Police said troopers engaged in a foot pursuit to “make sure they were not free to roam the streets and commit more crimes.” All three were apprehended and two weapons were recovered.

Fitzgerald said the driver of the stolen truck was a 14-year-old boy who had been arrested and released on bond after he shot his girlfriend in the back Aug. 3. He added that she will likely require a wheelchair for the rest of her life.

Michigan State Police dashcam video:

Dashcam footage: 3 arrested following police pursuit through Metro Detroit

Michigan State Police helicopter video:

Helicopter footage: 3 arrested following police pursuit through Metro Detroit

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.