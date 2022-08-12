Sunshine continues and new potato chip flavors announced

A chef's thin-skinned patience with a customer is said to be the inspiration for the potato...
A chef's thin-skinned patience with a customer is said to be the inspiration for the potato chip. (Source: Evan A./Wiki Commons)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole tells us if the sunshine will bring warmer temps this week.

Seth Wells joins the Now Desk to talk about some new potato chip flavors, a rescue dog steals the spotlight in Hollywood and an oddly satisfying video game. Plus what to expect on News 10 Today at 11 a.m.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for August 12, 2022:

  • Average High: 81º Average Low 60º
  • Lansing Record High: 96° 1864
  • Lansing Record Low: 37° 1868
  • Jackson Record High: 96º 1936
  • Jackson Record Low: 41º 1902

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right on your smartphone.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

GM
Victim in GM Orion Assembly homicide identified
Football season canceled for young kids in Fowlerville
Update: Football season back on for young kids in Fowlerville
Police said New Jersey hospital marketing director Reuven Alonalayoff was arrested after guns...
Hospital marketing director arrested after nearly 40 guns, ammo found in office, police say
Michigan State Police arrested a Lansing woman after a concealed weapon was found in a traffic...
Michigan State Police arrest Lansing woman after gun found in traffic stop
Smoltz Sr. Passes Away

Latest News

CCM and OUCH Urgent Care
CCM and OUCH Urgent Care
The sunshine continues
Gas leak causes evacuation, road closure in Lansing
Gas leak causes evacuation, road closure in Lansing
Gas leak causes evacuation, road closure in Lansing
Gas leak causes evacuation, road closure in Lansing