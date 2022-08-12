Sunshine continues and new potato chip flavors announced
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole tells us if the sunshine will bring warmer temps this week.
Seth Wells joins the Now Desk to talk about some new potato chip flavors, a rescue dog steals the spotlight in Hollywood and an oddly satisfying video game. Plus what to expect on News 10 Today at 11 a.m.
More:
- Sunshine continues
- Tom Izzo signs new 5-year contract with Michigan State University
- UP dog receives custom prosthetic leg
- VIDEO: Patriotic pup sings along with national anthem on TV
- Officer in ‘very critical condition’ after shooting was set to get married next weekend
ALMANAC INFORMATION for August 12, 2022:
- Average High: 81º Average Low 60º
- Lansing Record High: 96° 1864
- Lansing Record Low: 37° 1868
- Jackson Record High: 96º 1936
- Jackson Record Low: 41º 1902
Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right on your smartphone.
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.