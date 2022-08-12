Shots fired at police during car chase through Detroit area

Shots were fired at police during a high-speed chase involving a vehicle driven by a 14-year-old boy through Detroit and several suburban communities
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) — Shots were fired at police during a high-speed chase involving a vehicle driven by a 14-year-old boy through Detroit and several suburban communities.

The chase started Thursday night after officers attempted to pull over the vehicle for improper plates, police said.

The driver then sped away. As officers began the pursuit, shots were fired from the vehicle's rear windows as the chase went through Detroit, Dearborn, Lincoln Park and Allen Park, Detroit assistant chief Charles Fitzgerald told WXYZ-TV.

An officer returned fire at the vehicle, Fitzgerald said.

State police disabled the vehicle about 10 p.m., forcing it to stop on an area freeway. The driver and two others were arrested after running from the vehicle.

