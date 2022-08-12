Police asking for public help in finding boat stolen from Ingham County home

Pictured above: A boat of similar model to one police are searching for (left) and photos of...
Pictured above: A boat of similar model to one police are searching for (left) and photos of the suspected vehicle on the night of the theft (right.)(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
STOCKBRIDGE, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a boat and trailer stolen from an Ingham County residence.

On July 18, troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) First District were called to investigate a boat and trailer that had gone missing from a residence on Heeney road in Stockbridge.

Reviewing security footage, troopers established that the boat and trailer were stolen by someone driving a Chevrolet SUV. Friday, MSP officials released a picture of a boat matching the missing along with pictures of the theft in action, asking for the public’s assistance in finding the suspect.

“The suspect vehicle is a late 1990′s to early 2000′s model Chevrolet Blazer,” MSP wrote. “The boat and trailer were stolen early morning on 7/18. Picture of the boat is similar to the one stolen.”

If anyone has information on this crime, including suspects or the suspect vehicle, they are asked to contact Trooper Bush at 517-388-6235 or BushJ6@michigan.gov.

