In My View: Tigers still have problems

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - Al Avila is gone but in my view the Detroit Tigers have much larger problems than just replacing him as general manager.

Tigers’ owner Chris Ilitch hasn’t shown me anything about how to compete favorably in Major League Baseball. Whoever replaces Avila better inform Ilitch clearly what he or she needs and what the owner’s role will be under the new GM’s watch.

And I’m dubious with this ownership the Tigers will make a move any time soon to the top of major league play.

