In My View: Tigers still have problems

(WILX 2021)
By Tim Staudt
Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - Al Avila is gone but in my view the Detroit Tigers have much larger problems than just replacing him as general manager.

Tigers’ owner Chris Ilitch hasn’t shown me anything about how to compete favorably in Major League Baseball. Whoever replaces Avila better inform Ilitch clearly what he or she needs and what the owner’s role will be under the new GM’s watch.

And I’m dubious with this ownership the Tigers will make a move any time soon to the top of major league play.

More: In My View

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

GM
Victim in GM Orion Assembly homicide identified
Football season canceled for young kids in Fowlerville
Update: Football season back on for young kids in Fowlerville
Police said New Jersey hospital marketing director Reuven Alonalayoff was arrested after guns...
Hospital marketing director arrested after nearly 40 guns, ammo found in office, police say
Michigan State Police arrested a Lansing woman after a concealed weapon was found in a traffic...
Michigan State Police arrest Lansing woman after gun found in traffic stop
Smoltz Sr. Passes Away

Latest News

In My View: Lions could make their one home exhibition game count
In My View: Big Ten’s $1 billion deal
In My View: After Pearson, Michigan hockey pins hopes for next season on Naurato
In My View: Would replacing Avila improve things?