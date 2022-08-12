Michiganders encouraged to enroll in free preschool program

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - State officials are encouraging parents of 4-year-old children to check out the Great Start Readiness Program (GSRP).

The GSRP is Michigan’s nationally-recognized state-funded preschool, free to families to qualify.

“Preschool helps develop children academically, physically and socially. A high-quality early education program like GSRP helps children prepare for kindergarten and success later in school and in adulthood,” said State Superintendent Dr. Michael Rice. “I strongly encourage local and intermediate school leaders to work with their communities to expand GRSP preschool to the maximum extent possible. An additional year of education at four years old is a research-based way to improve literacy, numeracy, and a wide range of outcomes for students.”

GSRP eligibility is primarily determined based on family household income (a family of four earning up to $69,375 a year is eligible). However, other factors - such as a diagnosed disability, parent education and primary home language other than English - may also be considered. The program is offered as part-day and full-day with child care before and after school available in many areas. Some programs also offer transportation to families.

“Every kid deserves a great start to get on track for long-term success and that starts with preschool,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “Access to high-quality preschool makes a huge difference for kids, increasing their kindergarten readiness, putting them on track for 3rd grade reading proficiency, and boosting eventual high school graduation rates.”

Parents can search for local GSRP programs through Michigan’s Great Start to Quality website or apply directly through their local intermediate school district here.

