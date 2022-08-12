Michigan State Police arrest 3 for drug-related crimes in separate stops

(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 12:21 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police troopers from the First District made multiple drug-related arrests in Ingham County on Friday morning.

During a morning traffic stop, officials from the Michigan State Police (MSP) said they arrested a 21-year-old for operating a vehicle while under the influence of drugs.

“Trooper from the Lansing Post conducts a traffic stop at 8:04 a.m. this morning,” MSP wrote in a public post. “After further investigation, a 21-year-old subject was arrested for OUID.”

Within hours of that arrest MSP announced two separate traffic stops in which hard drugs were confiscated.

“Lansing Post troopers at it again early this morning. Two separate traffic stops resulted in crack cocaine and heroin seized,” MSP wrote. “Charges being sought on one subject for the crack cocaine and one subject arrested for possession of heroin and a warrant.”

While three morning arrests for drug-related crimes resulting just from traffic stops is more than is typical, Lt. Brian Oleksyk told News 10 that troopers from the First District are always on the lookout.

“These are just troopers doing their jobs,” Oleksyk said.

