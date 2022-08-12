Man charged with murder in GM Orion Assembly death

LAKE ORION, Mich. (WILX) - A 48-year-old man was charged with open murder Friday in connection with an altercation that left one dead inside GM Orion Assembly.

Background: GM Orion Assembly closed for homicide investigation

According to authorities, deputies with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the plant on reports of an injured person, where they found Gregory Lanier Robertson, 49, unconscious and bleeding.

First responders performed CPR but could not revive him and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said the suspect was found standing in a dock area of the plant. He is being held in at the Oakland County Jail and is expected to be arraigned Saturday morning.

The Sheriff’s Office said the suspect has no permanent address and s believed to have been living out of a van. Neither men were employees of General Motors but were employed by a cleaning service.

