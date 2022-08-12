LIVE: A nice Friday with rain on the way this weekend, plus snack food mashups
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki previews the weekend’s weather and if we’re going to experience fall-like temperatures soon.
Plus some football news, a change in COVID-19 guidelines from the CDC, and a mashup that snack lovers are sure to enjoy.
ALMANAC INFORMATION for August 12, 2022:
- Average High: 81º Average Low 60º
- Lansing Record High: 96° 1864
- Lansing Record Low: 37° 1868
- Jackson Record High: 96º 1936
- Jackson Record Low: 41º 1902
