Lansing home damaged in explosion, no injuries reported

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A house was damaged in Lansing due to an explosion Thursday night.

It happened at a home near the intersection of Jolly and Waverly roads at about 8:30 p.m. The homeowner said it was because of a gas leak that came from the kitchen stove.

The incident was unrelated to another gas leak Thursday night in Lansing that prompted the evacuation of several houses.

No injuries were reported.

