On The Job Report: 8/12/2022

Food and Beverage Shift Leader/Trainer

CROWNE PLAZA

Salary: $13/hour

Description:

The Crowne Plaza Lansing West is obsessed with making each guest stay incredible. Food and Beverage is what adds flavor to a stay! Guests love to enjoy delicious, freshly-prepared, and beautifully presented food. To deliver a great guest experience – a Food & Beverage Shift Leader/Trainer will lead successful shifts and serve food and beverages in a timely manner, helping guests to have memorable experience whenever and wherever they dine.

Benefits and Discounts available to FULL-TIME hotel associates:

Medical/Dental/Vision Insurance

Vacation time

Vacation Enhancement

Personal Days

Paid Holidays

Funeral/Bereavement Leave

Pet Bereavement

Footwear Reimbursement Policy

$20,000 Life Insurance Policy

Holiday Bonus

Sick time

Travel Benefits at IHG® Hotels & Resorts Worldwide

Friends and Family Rate at the Crowne Plaza Lansing West

20% Discount in Bordeaux Restaurant

Retirement Plan with company match

Requirements:

The individual must possess the following knowledge, skills, and abilities:

Passionate about people and customer service

Serve guests and deliver superior service to maximize guest satisfaction.

Supervise and train Bordeaux and Banquet associates to Brand Standards.

Clean and maintain workspace including tables, walls, windows, floors, and in-room dining carts as necessary.

Have the ability to work a flexible schedule including nights, weekends, and/or holidays.

Knowledge of table service standards and appropriate table settings and service ware, as well as knowledge of all menu items and methods of preparation.

Ability to comply with local laws regarding food handling or serving of alcohol, including the ability to take and pass the ServSafe Alcohol Safety class and exam.

Monitor guest behavior and alcohol consumption.

Knowledge of P.O.S. systems and 3rd party applications and the ability to use them effectively and efficiently.

Strong communication skills essential when interacting with guests, wait staff, cooks, and manager.

Basic math skills are used frequently when handling cash or credit.

Strong Problem-solving and reasoning skills.

Additional duties as necessary and assigned.

Physical demands:

Most work tasks are performed indoors. Temperature is moderate and controlled by hotel environmental systems; however, must be able to work in extreme temperatures like freezers (-10 º F) and kitchens (+110 º F), possibly for one hour or more.

Must be able to lift trays of food or food items weighing up to 50 pounds on a regular and continuing basis; push/pull cars or equipment weighing up to 250 pounds occasionally.

Must be able to stand and exert well-paced mobility for up to 6 hours in length and in limited space areas.

Must be able to maneuver between tables.

Must be able to bend, stoop, squat, and stretch to fulfill cleaning tasks.

Qualifications and requirements:

A high school or equivalent education is preferred.

Minimum of six months of prior food service experience is preferred.

Must be at the minimum age to serve alcohol in line with any local legislative requirements.

The statements in this job description are intended to represent the key duties and level of work being performed. They are not intended to be ALL responsibilities or qualifications of the job.

E.E.O: We are an equal opportunity employer. We celebrate diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees. We are a drug free workplace. Background checks are done on all positions.

How to Apply: https://live.dominionsystems.com/Payroll/applicantPostingListNL.aspx?code=LLH1&posting=10245

Mitalent.org URL for the position: https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/64794895

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 64794895

Installer

DBI BUSINESS INTERIORS

Salary: $16/hour

Description:

Receives stages and installs panel systems components for DBI client facilities. Accountable for safety, proper product installation, and disposal of trash procedures.

Essential Functions

Delivers, stages, installs, and reconfigures product for customer offices.



Responsible for the installation process and adjusts existing recourses to meet deadlines.



Reviews install packs to assure accuracy and understanding of project requirements.



Responsible for personal tool kits delivery vehicles and equipment and reports any problems to the immediate supervisor.



Trouble-shoots defective product and reports defect to immediate supervisor.



Provides the highest levels of customer satisfaction through communication, service, and effort.



Responsible for installing the product per the installation pack and notifying the immediate supervisor of any discrepancies.



Responsible to follow procedures set forth by DBI management regarding product leaving and returning to the warehouse facility.



Frequently lifts and moves product weighing up to 75 pounds; occasionally up to 150 pounds.



Relationships

Internal contacts – Constant contact with the Installation Team Leader regarding office installations. Occasional contact with Sales, Design, and Installation Systems Manager to review projects.



External contacts – Occasional contact with customers and construction managers on office systems installations.

Requirements:

A high school education or equivalent is required. Two years of office systems installation experience and the ability to read blueprints. Thorough knowledge of facilities project planning. The ability to communicate effectively, both orally and in writing with excellent interpersonal and presentation skills required. Capable of working under minimum supervision and making sound decisions on quality problems, safety, and product set-up. Must obtain and maintain a valid commercial driver’s license to operate delivery vehicles and have a DOT medical certificate. Ability to lift and move material and product frequently weighing 75 pounds and occasionally up to 150 pounds as well as push and pull loaded furniture carts weighing between 75 and 500 pounds. Occasional travel to customer job sites outside our immediate area may be required.

Disclaimer The above statements are intended to describe the general nature and level of work being performed by anyone assigned to this position. They are not intended to be construed as an exhaustive list of all responsibilities, duties, and skills required of personal so classified.

Additional Requirements

VALID DRIVERS LICENSE

How to Apply: PLEASE PROVIDE A RESUME OR APPLY ON-LINE WITH “INDEED”, EMAIL RESUME TO HR@DBIYES.COM

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/66205238

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 66205238

Licensed Social Worker – $3,500 sign up bonus

INGHAM COUNTY MEDICAL CARE FACILITY

Salary: $

Description:

The Social Worker – Licensed completes and oversees a variety of professional assignments for Long Term and Rehabilitation Care to provide caseworks and treatment services to residents and/or family, using the Minimum Data Set assessment system. Assists resident and family in the Facility with adjustment process, counseling, and problem-solving services.

PRINCIPAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

Conducts discharge planning as needed, including evaluating level of outside support, needed supplies/services, placement, home health care and preparing a discharge summary.



Conducts social services audits and supports with plans of corrections on a regular and as needed basis.



Identifies the social, emotional, and financial needs of the residents and arranges appropriate services to meet these needs.



Maintains records, writes progress notes and updates care plans in accordance with applicable State and Federal Regulations.



Monitors and evaluates residents’ progress and modify treatment plans accordingly.



Obtains psychosocial history, assesses resident, and develops care plan.



Participates in various interdisciplinary meetings such as resident care conferences, behavior management and clinical team meetings.



Plans, coordinates, and implements support packages to help residents and their families cope in difficult times and overcome dependencies.



Provides direct services to residents and families through counseling and solving problems.



Welcomes new residents and families and completes all necessary paperwork for admissions.



Works collaboratively with outside groups that provide support and services to the residents and patients.



Works with assigned caseload of residents to assist in adjustment, resolve problems, and provide other forms of support.



Works with other departments to resolve resident problems.



All other duties as assigned.

KNOWLEDGE, EDUCATION, SKILLS, AND TRAINING REQUIREMENTS:

Licensure: Licensed clinical social worker required.



Education: Master’s or bachelor’s degree from an educational program that is accredited by Council of Social Work Education (CSWE) preferred



Ability to recognize subtle changes in resident condition.



At least two (2) years of related experience.



Effective written and verbal communication skills.



Knowledge of CMS Resident Assessment Instrument (RAI) Manual preferred.



Must be able to work effectively under time requirements and deadlines, problem-solve when facing unexpected issues, handle interruptions, and prioritize effectively.



Strong critical thinking, decision-making, delegation, and leadership skills.



Time management and organizational skills.



Working knowledge of social theories and practices.



PHYSICAL REQUIREMENTS:

Able to lift up to seventy-five (75) pounds.



Ability to frequently sit, stand, walk, bend, kneel, twist, crawl, grasp, reach, and occasionally climb.



Push/pull wheeled carts and chairs weighing up to three hundred (300) pounds or more.



WORKING CONDITIONS:

Works in resident rooms and at the unit nursing station with exposure to noise and unpleasant odors.



Potential for exposure to bloodborne pathogens and other infectious diseases.



Potential exposure to hazardous chemicals and materials.



Works beyond normal working hours, on weekends, and other positions temporarily when necessary and may be subject to call back during emergency conditions or State/CMS survey activity.



May be required to work shifts other than those for which normally assigned.



Dobie Road – Ingham County Medical Care is an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability or protected veteran status.

How to Apply: Submit an application under “Social Services” on our career’s page. https://dobieroad.org/career/

Mitalent.org URL for the position, https://jobs.mitalent.org/job-seeker/job-details/JobCode/59849783

Pure Michigan Talent Connect Job Order Number: 59849783

