Finding the correct care at Clinton County Medical Center and OUCH Urgent Care

By WILX News 10
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 5:59 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Studio 10 stopped by CCMC and OUCH to learn about what services they both provide.

OUCH provides Telemedicine, Covid testing, x-rays, lab testing, TB testing, sports physicals. Ouch sees patients of all ages. CCMC has a radiology department offering x-ray, ultrasounds, mammograms, echos. They also now perform their own CT scans. Women’s health services and metabolic testing.

2 of the CCMC locations (St. Johns and Carson City) have physical therapy. They specialize in manual PT, Hands on approach with individual , and one-on-one treatment. You work with the therapist for the whole treatment session. They treat pediatrics, orthopedics, geriatric and neurological injuries. PT is also looking to add to their wonderful group of providers and are accepting applications for PTs.

For more information: https://clintoncountymedicalcenter.com/services/ouch-urgent-care/

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

GM
Victim in GM Orion Assembly homicide identified
Football season canceled for young kids in Fowlerville
Update: Football season back on for young kids in Fowlerville
Police said New Jersey hospital marketing director Reuven Alonalayoff was arrested after guns...
Hospital marketing director arrested after nearly 40 guns, ammo found in office, police say
Michigan State Police arrested a Lansing woman after a concealed weapon was found in a traffic...
Michigan State Police arrest Lansing woman after gun found in traffic stop
Smoltz Sr. Passes Away

Latest News

Mint Festival
Excite’mint’ surrounds St Johns for their Annual Mint Festival
Vet Fest
Organizers put emphasis on female veterans at this weekend’s Vet Fest
Back 9 Farm
Mid-Michigan business literally ‘blooms’ in Bliss
Allen Neighborhood Center
Supporting the community at Allen Neighborhood Center