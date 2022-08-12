Finding the correct care at Clinton County Medical Center and OUCH Urgent Care

CLINTON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Studio 10 stopped by CCMC and OUCH to learn about what services they both provide.

OUCH provides Telemedicine, Covid testing, x-rays, lab testing, TB testing, sports physicals. Ouch sees patients of all ages. CCMC has a radiology department offering x-ray, ultrasounds, mammograms, echos. They also now perform their own CT scans. Women’s health services and metabolic testing.

2 of the CCMC locations (St. Johns and Carson City) have physical therapy. They specialize in manual PT, Hands on approach with individual , and one-on-one treatment. You work with the therapist for the whole treatment session. They treat pediatrics, orthopedics, geriatric and neurological injuries. PT is also looking to add to their wonderful group of providers and are accepting applications for PTs.

For more information: https://clintoncountymedicalcenter.com/services/ouch-urgent-care/

